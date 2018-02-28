"I took office as president for NAACP Portland Branch in 2016, and I have never used any resources from the NAACP to benefit myself or my Portland City Council campaign. My candidacy stands on its own, which feels threatening to those who wish that the City continues its business as usual. My track record stands on 28 years of experience and this early attempt at discrediting that experience only detracts from the issues I've heard about from knocking on almost 4,000 Portlanders' doors: housing, climate change and a democracy we can believe in."