Portland's economic development agency has named three finalists to develop the old Post Office site, one of the largest and most eagerly anticipated real-estate projects remaining in the central city.
Not among the finalists selected by Prosper Portland: the fanciful notion by a Portland-based architect for two towers that would rise higher than Big Pink.
Instead, the three finalists were named on the basis of their experience to develop a massive project that will include both affordable housing and commercial space in the 32-acre site, which is officially called the Broadway corridor.
The finalists are:
— International developer the Related Companies, responsible for New York City's Hudson Yards project. Related is partnering with Portland-based Central City Concern, a local developer of affordable housing.
— The Denver-based Continuum Partners, which cites as its experience the $500 million redevelopment of Denver's Union Station and its surrounding neighborhood.
— McWhinney, also based in Denver, whose plans include space for the James Beard Public Market. An exectutive summary of their proposal says their ideas include "space for the TEDxPortland headquarters, and a serious emphasis on all things food related." They also mention sustainability as part of the project, including the use of cross-laminated timber—the new construction material that replaces steel and concrete with high-tech lumber.
