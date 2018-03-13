"Well over 100 members turned out at the meeting fully prepared and enthusiastic to debate and vote on the candidates, and we're disappointed we weren't able to," say Portland DSA co-chairs Emily Golden-Fields and Olivia Katbi Smith in a statement. "An endorsement from Portland DSA is not just a rubber stamp. It means the full weight of our membership and our collective resources would go toward supporting that campaign; this policy was debated, voted on and overwhelmingly passed by the chapter in January."