The City and Prosper Portland are currently engaged in establishing massive long term contracts with development partners for both the Broadway Corridor and Centennial Mills projects. The Broadway Corridor project is universally identified as a once in a generation legacy opportunity. As a member of the Broadway Corridor Steering Committee I have spent many hours working with the committee to establish and refine the community benefits and project goals the selected development team will be asked to deliver. It is a long and daunting list that will be difficult to achieve for even the most talented and experienced team. We are not simply asking for quality design and sustainable development. We are asking for specific tangible benefits for Portland's most under served communities who have traditionally been left out of these projects. It is critical we succeed so that all of Portland can thrive.