Yes. "We have over 1,700 unsheltered people on the street (with four shelters now closing) and Wapato has 525 empty beds with additional land that can be used for tiny house villages. Wapato can be economically redesigned to look like a welcoming residential facility, the No. 11 and 75 bus lines can be easily extended to it, and services can be located at Wapato. And Multnomah County taxpayers own it already!"