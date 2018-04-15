4. One question hanging over the proceedings is how much the public sector will need to pitch in. At the press conference, Mayor Ted Wheeler answered it like this: "I'm going to do nothing here today to take anybody's foot off the accelerator of the private sector stepping up," Wheeler said. "I think that's a good idea." With that, Wheeler patted Williams on the back. Williams responded "Uh-oh," but smiled as he did. Williams' group, Oregon Harbor for Hope, committed in a press release to at least raising another $1.5 to $2 million from private sources to open the shelter.