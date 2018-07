Related: State Advisory Group Votes for Tolls on Portions of I-5 and I-205 in Portland

Every member of City Council signed onto a letter dated June 29 that restates that preference. It also argues for “more detailed consideration of starting and ending points” for any tolls on I-5.

The letter also calls for “improved transit” as well as to “maintain or improve safety levels” on streets near the tolling—meaning finding ways to address the problem identified by Overlook neighborhood residents who fear more people will travel on side streets to avoid tolls.

Tomorrow the Oregon Transportation Commission will hold a hearing on tolling. The group, which oversees transportation policy in the state, is charged with coming up with a tolling recommendation by year end.