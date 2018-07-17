Jerome Brooks, the head of the affordable housing industry group Oregon Housing, is leaving for a nonprofit job in Atlanta next month.
Brooks has long been an insider in Portland politics, working for the Portland Housing Bureau and Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith.
He'll be replaced at Housing Oregon by Brian Hoop, who starts full-time as association director next week, Brooks tells WW.
The transition coincides with a change at the organization, away from advocacy and toward becoming an affordable-housing-developer trade association.
Hoop's city job was eliminated last year in a reorganization at the Office of Neighborhood Involvement, now called the Office of Community and Civic Life.
