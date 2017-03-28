After his inauguration in January, Trump threatened to revoke all federal funding of sanctuary cities, but decades of federal court precedent suggests such a move could quickly be ruled unconstitutional. The latest announcement from Sessions is still vague but far more specific in that it limits the federal funding in question to U.S. Department of Justice grants. Oregon's U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, denounced Sessions' plan to withhold Justice Department grants as detrimental to public safety and, in Wyden's words, "as un-American as it gets."