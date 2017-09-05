More than 1,300 people plan to attend a Portland protest later today after President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Obama administration program that offers protections to undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced today that the administration will no longer accept new applications for the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival—DACA—program, which the Obama administration established after Congress failed to act on more comprehensive immigration reform.
Applications to renew DACA permits, which expire every other year, will be accepted only until next month.
The Trump administration, which previously sought to use its executive branch powers for such initiatives as blocking legal immigrants from Muslim countries, has shifted responsibility back to Congress to make immigration policy.
The large Portland protest, organized by the groups Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio.org, are part of wave of protests across the country.
The Trump decision has also been met with criticism from Oregon elected officials and advocates.
Here’s a sampling.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden:
This effort from the White House to punish hundreds of thousands of innocent young Americans and split apart families goes against our American values and further divides our nation.
I will be fighting tooth and nail alongside my Senate colleagues to preserve the ability of these young people to continue to contribute to our country. Congress must come together and work on comprehensive immigration reform and a fair path forward for DREAMers.
Rep. Earl Blumenhauer:
There are 800,000 reasons why this decision is cruel and wrong. DREAMers are not criminals. They are our neighbors, classmates, and co-workers. The United States is their HOME. They are an inspiration of determination and bravery.
Imagine the courage required when they put their faith in the U.S. government by registering for this program. Now, Trump is furthering his hateful immigration agenda by turning his back on them. Americans don’t agree: We want a path forward for DREAMers HERE in the United States. We must all fight back!!! I’m calling on Republican leadership to put their words to action. Give us a vote on legislation to permanently protect DREAMers!
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek:
President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program (DACA) is a disgrace and a betrayal of America’s most fundamental values. We are a better nation than one that targets hard-working young people who trusted us to help them pursue the American Dream. I urge Congress to reaffirm DACA and keep our promise. I will stand in solidarity with Oregon’s DREAMERS and our immigrant communities as we work together to make Oregon a welcoming place for everyone.
David Rogers, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon (ACLU of Oregon):
Five years ago, the federal government made a deal with immigrant youth: As long as you pass a criminal background check you can live, study, and work here. Hundreds of thousands of young people came out of the shadows and accepted the government’s offer in good faith and worked hard to build their lives here.
Today, the government and President Trump went back on their word, threw the lives and futures of 800,000 Dreamers and their families into disarray, and injected chaos and uncertainty into thousands of workplaces and communities across America.
In Oregon alone, over 11,000 of our neighbors used their DACA status to give back to our country in innumerable ways: they are our doctors, soldiers, and students. Our neighbors, family, and friends.
Now, the fate of 800,000 young adults, who call this country their home, lies in the hands of Congress. Lawmakers such as Representative Greg Walden must decide if they are on the side of Dreamers and our country’s foundation or on the side of the ugly forces that helped to end DACA.
While this is a hard day for the immigrant community and America as a whole, we will continue to fight. Years of courage, sacrifices, and organizing won the DACA program in 2012. Nothing will deter these Americans and our allies in Oregon and across the country from continuing to fight on behalf of their futures and holding those responsible accountable.
