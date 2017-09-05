More than 1,300 people plan to attend a Portland protest later today after President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out the Obama administration program that offers protections to undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced today that the administration will no longer accept new applications for the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival—DACA—program, which the Obama administration established after Congress failed to act on more comprehensive immigration reform.

Applications to renew DACA permits, which expire every other year, will be accepted only until next month.

The Trump administration, which previously sought to use its executive branch powers for such initiatives as blocking legal immigrants from Muslim countries, has shifted responsibility back to Congress to make immigration policy.

The large Portland protest, organized by the groups Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio.org, are part of wave of protests across the country.

The Trump decision has also been met with criticism from Oregon elected officials and advocates.

Here’s a sampling.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden: