Oregon joined a suit filed today in New York aiming to reverse the Trump Administration's decision to roll back protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, started under the Obama administration, will no longer accept new applications, and will only accept renewals for the two year permits until next month, the administration announced Tuesday.
"The President is playing chicken by giving Congress 6-months to either create a 'better' DACA program, or cancel it," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in statement.
"To suggest that these Oregonians who have grown up here should be taken from their families and deported to a foreign country where they have no family, friends and may not even speak the language is cruel and indefensible."
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, argues that ending DACA is part of Trump's campaign against people of Mexican origin.
"Ending DACA, whose participants are mostly of Mexican origin, is a culmination of President's Trump's oft-stated commitments—whether personally held, stated to appease some portion of his constituency, or some combination thereof—to punish and disparage people with Mexican roots," the suit reads.
The Oregonian first reported Rosenblum's involvement. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.) Fifteen states and the District of Columbia joined the suit.
