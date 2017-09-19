Sessions spent most of his remarks criticizing Portland and Oregon for refusing to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers while emphasizing a commitment to the "rule of law." However, local law enforcement officials don't just ignore federal detainers and release undocumented arrestees out of the goodness of their hearts—they're following the letter of the law. In 2014, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Clackamas County sheriff's deputies had violated a woman's constitutional rights by honoring a detainer request without any other reason to hold her. Since that ruling, any Oregon law enforcement agent who honors a request without any other legal authority to hold a person would be in violation of the Constitution and that court ruling.