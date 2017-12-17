The trial for Jeremy Christian will start in late June 2019, more than two years after the attack on a MAX train that killed two men.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht this week set jury selection to begin on June 24, 2019 and the trial should wrap up by July 26, 2019.
Christian yelled a hate-filled rant at other passengers before stabbing three men on a MAX train in May. Documents filed by his attorneys suggest that Christian's mental health will be a key component of the defense strategy.
OPB first reported that Christian's defense team asked for more time to put together their case, despite prosecutors saying they were ready to go to trial by October 2018.
Albrecht agreed to set a later start date, but said she would need "very compelling reasons" to delay the case any further.
