Another young Oregon man has sued retailers because of age restrictions on gun and ammunition purchases that keep people under 21 from purchasing firearms and bullets.
Airion Grace, a 20-year-old Washington County man, sued Fred Meyer and Bi-Mart after clerks at both stores denied his request to buy bullets for a shotgun. The Oregonian first reported the lawsuits Friday evening.
Both stores instituted restrictions in response to a mass shooting at a Florida high school last month. Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods have announced similar policies in their stores and another Oregon man sued those national chains after they refused to sell him a rifle.
The cases hinge on claims that the stores are violating Oregon's anti-discrimination laws by refusing to sell merchandise to 18, 19 and 20-year-olds who are legally entitled to buy some guns and ammunition under state and federal laws.
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries sent a letter to lawmakers this week saying the agency would accept complaints from any individual who felt his rights had been violated because a store refused to sell him a gun.
In the same letter, the state's labor commissioner said the agency planned to propose a bill that would add firearm sales to a list of exceptions that allows businesses to restrict the sale of alcohol and tobacco based on age.
Comments