A 25-year-old man assigned to a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office work crew stole an Oregon Department of Transportation truck and escaped custody in Northeast Portland around noon on Thursday.
Scott Smith, a Portland resident, is the second man to escape sheriff's custody in less than a week, after a 29-year-old inmate at Inverness jail hid in ceiling ducts for hours last week.
The ODOT work truck had been left unlocked and running while the crew cleaned a green space on NE Hancock Drive.
Deputies found the truck a short distance away from the work site, but Smith is still missing.
