Elected officials plan to rally next Sunday, June 24 at the Portland headquarters of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at 4310 SW Macadam Ave.
At least three state representatives have RSVP'd, including Reps. Diego Hernandez (D-East Portland), Rob Nosse (D-Portland) and Sheri Malstrom (D-Beaverton).
The event could signal the one-week mark of an occupation, organized by the protest group Direct Action Alliance, that has erected tents outside ICE headquarters.
"What is happening is completely outrageous and immoral," says Hernandez. "We all need to speak up and not stay silent."
Comments