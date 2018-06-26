Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum joined a lawsuit on June 26 challenging the Trump administration's family separation policy.
The policy separated children from their parents at the U.S. border, in order to criminally prosecute every adult who crossed the border illegally.
"This cruel policy has already had a horrendous impact in Oregon," Rosenblum said in a statement. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
The lawsuit comes the same day the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban that blocks people from several majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Oregon also filed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit that would stop the Trump administration from revoking Temporary Protected Status for people from El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.
