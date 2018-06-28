Portland Police Cmdr. Steve Jones crashed a Portland police bureau vehicle into a telephone pole early Thursday morning and was arrested by Oregon State Police on a DUII charge.
Jones, a 23-year-veteran with the Portland Police Bureau, is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the crash. He is the commander of the Professional Standards Division.
He had been assigned an unmarked and city-owned Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle—the same type of SUV that police officers often drive on-duty. The car was assigned to him because his position required him to be on-call to respond to crime scenes at all times. He was off-duty when he careened into the pole, around 1:55 a.m.
"As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, regardless of rank or classification, that demands accountability," Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. "This incident will be thoroughly investigated."
PPB did not release a mug shot or Jones' blood alcohol level, saying the agency is not in charge of the criminal investigation. Oregon State Police did not immediately respond to questions about the case.
Update: Oregon State Police records show that Jones' blood alcohol content was .10 percent. He was cited and released to friends.
