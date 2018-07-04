"It isn't lost on us that there are people who are pushing the limits of the First Amendment regularly in Portland," says David Rogers, executive director of the ACLU of Oregon. "It may seem easy to choose which speech should be shut down, but if we allow the government to decide, we will not be pleased with the results. We must not succumb to the temptation to cut away at a certain group's First Amendment rights, because it would reduce everyone's rights."