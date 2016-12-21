According to the report, an officer was on patrol in North Portland around 2 am on Dec. 8, 1997, when he saw a vehicle parked in a location "known to me as a common location for acts of prostitution." He shined his spotlight into the maroon Dodge Shadow and saw a woman "bring her head out of the driver's lap." When Gilliam exited the car at the officer's request, his "pants were totally unzipped," the report continues.