"What is clearly missing from this statement is an apology or admittance of fault on behalf of the university," the Queer Straight Alliance said in a statement responding to the open letter. "We fear that [Concordia's] policies will continue to discriminate against clubs and events when they seem to misalign with [Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod] doctrine and values… We are reticent to reinstate the QSA under these policies, which clearly do not allow for the celebration, empowerment, or advocacy of the LGBTQ+ community."