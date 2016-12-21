According to an updated Dec. 16 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Oregon continues to lead the nation in the rate of "hate incidents" that have swept the U.S. in the month since Donald Trump was elected president.
With 42 reported instances of harassment and intimidation from Nov. 8 to Dec. 12, Oregon ranks ninth in the nation. But given the state's relatively low population, this appears to be the highest rate per capita.
Twenty-one of the reported hate incidents occurred in Portland, with Bend ranking a distant second, with three reports. The SPLC notes that the most common form of harassment in Oregon were verbal attacks, at 76 percent. About one-third of Oregon's alleged hate incidents directly referenced Trump, tracking with the national average.
(About half the alleged incidents in Oregon were targeting more than just one group, but are mapped here to feature the primary target recorded by the SPLC.)
The SPLC's findings have included some bogus reports, with several high-profile, post-election hate incidents recently debunked. In its latest report, the SPLC highlighted 13 probable false stories, out of 1,094 post-election incidents nationwide. This amounts to just 1.2 percent of the reports the organization has collected.
