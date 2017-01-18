But ODOT has been troubled for years. The agency fumbled in its attempt to build the $3.2 billion Columbia River Crossing Project; carries crippling debt from years of over-spending and botched key calculations that led to the failure of a transportation funding package in 2015. After that debacle, lawmakers called for a full-blown audit of the agency but the first auditor hired was found to have financial ties to the agency and an interest in future employment there.