Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the pending federal appeals case against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
"I am pleased that Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has invited us to join their lawsuit against the federal government," Rosenblum said in a statement. "By joining Washington, we will be able to share legal resources with our neighboring state and at the same time ensure that the voices of Oregonians harmed by the President's executive order are heard." (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
Oregon joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in signing onto a complaint Ferguson originally filed in the U.S. District of Western Washington last week.
The other states that signed onto the brief in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals are California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
A federal judge in Washington last week issued a temporary restraining order against the president's action, which had the effect of allowing citizens of the seven majority-Muslim countries Trump singled out to continuing traveling as they normally would.
"If the appellate court upholds the TRO, which we hope it will, it is likely to send it back to the trial court in Washington state for further proceedings," Rosenblum said. "We want to be ready to help in any way we can to establish the permanent illegality of the Executive Order."
