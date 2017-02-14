"If Sen. Monroe wants to oppose these critical protections for tenants during a crisis, we believe he is abdicating his duty to represent his constituents, most of whom are renters," says Timothy Marcroft, organizers for Portland Tenants United. "Given that he and his family hold large investments in local rental real estate, voters should take a long, hard look at the real reasons for his vote."

Monroe may be the landlord with the most at stake in the Senate. But he isn't the only one.