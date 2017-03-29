The bill is the focal point in a larger battle over whether school success should be judged by measurable outcomes like graduation rates. The Oregon Legislature allocates about two-thirds of the funding for K-12 schools, yet lawmakers have little control over how that money is spent. By yardsticks such as graduation rate, Oregon's results are awful—47th in the nation—although spending is in the middle of the pack, at about $10,000 per student per a year.