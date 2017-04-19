Eight months before the Montellos' injuries, the project superintendent with the ODOT contractor, Minnesota-based Abhe & Svoboda, had heard workers express concerns about the safety of the scaffolding. And according to the NWLP, Abhe & Svoboda superintendent Leon Wagner responded to those concerns by telling the worker, Shane Duane Luey: "Next time you have a problem with safety, talk to me. Then get in your car and hit the f***ing road."