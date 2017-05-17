Brown spokesman Bryan Hockaday deferred comment on any specific assets until a panel provides specific recommendations in November. "Gov. Brown believes addressing the unfunded pension liability is an enormous challenge, but one that we must take on," Hockaday says. "Gov. Brown has given the [PublicEmployees Retirement System] task force, whose members will be announced later this month, broad authority to look at every sizable state asset to use in buying down the PERS unfunded liability."

On May 15, however, Oregon Public Broadcasting, citing sources close to Brown, reported that the state-owned workers' compensation insurer, SAIF Corp., and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission could go on the auction block.