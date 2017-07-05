Oregon is sending the White House some of its voter data—the same information anybody can get by paying $500.
On June 30, President Donald Trump's Election Integrity Commission requested a vast trove of voter data from every state. A day later, Oregon joined 31 states that declined to comply fully with the request, which experts say could be the first step in federal efforts to purge voters from state rolls.
Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson told the commission Oregon will release its typical voter list, which is often purchased by political campaigns and pollsters. (It's how campaigns know how to send you all that junk mail.)
Richardson's office added July 3 that it is seeking further clarity from the Oregon Department of Justice on what to disclose. Here's what that data typically includes—and what it doesn't.
What the White House probably will get:
First and last names of all registrants
Addresses
Phone numbers
Dates of birth
Political party affiliation
Voting record from 2006 onward
What the White House requested but probably won't get:
Last four digits of Social Security numbers
Felony criminal records
Military status
Voter registration in other states
Overseas citizen information
