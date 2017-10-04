A new report from the Oregon Center for Public Policy finds the gap between rich and poor in this state is at its widest level ever.
The annual incomes of the top 0.1 percent of Oregonians—1,170 households—are at an all-time high, while a typical Oregonian's income has inched just $900 since 1980.
The gap between Oregon's middle and upper class has grown five-fold in the last 35 years and today, the richest 1 percent also rakes in more money than the poorest half of Oregonians combined.
Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, the top 1 tenth of 1 percent have, on average, gotten a $1.5 million raise. It would take the average Oregonian 45 years to make that much.
"Income inequality is one of Oregon's greatest challenges," said OCPP policy analyst Daniel Hauser. "Such extreme income inequality not only limits the ability of working families to get ahead, it also impairs economic growth."
