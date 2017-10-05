Stars Cabaret strip club in Beaverton faces an order to pay $1 million to a former 15-year-old dancer, in the second of two cases brought against the estwhile club by Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian over sexual harassment and discrimination against minors.
The first case was settled $1.25 million for a then-13-year-old dancer. The strip club shut down in 2016.
The final order from the state's Bureau of Labor and Industries finds that former manager Jon Herkenrath and Stars' owners Randy Kaiser, Todd Mitchell and Jeff Struhar "aided and abetted the unlawful sexual harassment."
"Today's order begins to address the trauma and harm faced by these underage minors," said Labor Commissioner Avakian.
"Protecting the most vulnerable among us is at the core of our agency's mission. I appreciate the relentless and diligent work of our civil rights and administrative prosecution teams in securing justice that reflects the severity of abuse."
There was no immediate answer to whether the company and its owners and employee would appeal. Courtney Angeli, an attorney for the company, declined to comment.
