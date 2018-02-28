How is the signature collection going?

Two weeks ago, PSU students filed a complaint with the Secretary of State's Office, alleging that paid canvassers were lying about what the ballot measure would do. "I thought it was fishy," student Sunny Petit told Street Roots as she described being told by a canvasser that her signature would help strengthen sanctuary laws and oppose the Trump agenda. "It was totally, totally misleading. There was a line of people around me who were all coming up to sign it."