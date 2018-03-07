Why is it interesting? Xu, the son of MEBO's founder, has become an enormous political donor, giving nearly $350,000 to various campaigns in 2016. As a mark of his prominence in Democratic circles, Xu attended the last state dinner at the Obama White House in 2016. Observers think the governor's main GOP challenger, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), could raise $10 million—a number Brown cannot match unless she can attract big, out-of-state donors such as Xu.