George Soros, one of the world's best-known investors, has invested in the re-election campaign of Gov. Kate Brown.
Soros, 87, made a fortune of nearly $25 billion with well-timed bets on currencies, commodities and stocks before giving most of his money away last year.
He's long been active in political and social issues around the world through his Open Societies Foundation. In this country, he's been a major funder of Democratic candidates and causes.
His $25,000 contribution to Brown, first reported by the Eugene Register-Guard, appears to be Soros' first direct involvement in an Oregon race since the state began keeping electronic contribution records in 2006.
Brown, a Democrat, has now raised $989,000 in 2018 and has $3.48 million on hand. Her likely opponent in the November general election, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), has raised $750,000 this year and has $1.96 million on hand.
Comments