Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will not cooperate with President Donald Trump's order to use National Guard troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border.
"If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I'll say no," she said in a Tweet Wednesday. "As Commander of Oregon's Guard, I'm deeply troubled by Trump's plan to militarize our border."
Trump hinted at plans to use National Guard troops last year in a draft memo, but the Department of Homeland Security said at the time it was not seriously considering the proposal.
On Wednesday, the president signed a proclamation that ordered National Guard troops be deployed to the border to enforce immigration laws.
When the draft memo leaked last year, Brown said that Oregon's Guard cannot be used to enforce federal immigration laws under the state's sanctuary law and an executive order from her office.
At the time, the governor's office said it hadn't been notified, and was glad to hear the memo wasn't being seriously considered.
"Governor Brown will continue to fight to keep our State a welcoming and inclusive place for all Oregonians, regardless of heritage, religion, or immigration status," Brown's spokesman Chris Pair said in a statement at the time.
