The Democratic Party of Oregon today filed an official election complaint against Lou Ogden, a Republican running for state labor commissioner, alleging that he misrepresented himself as an incumbent in campaign materials.
That's a problem, the DPO says, because Ogden has never been labor commissioner and is running against a Democrat for an open seat.
The complaint says Ogden misleads voters in campaign ads by saying "As the Labor Commissioner, it's my responsibility to make sure…" It also objects to lawn signs and a logo that say "Lou Ogden, Commissioner, Bureau of Labor & Industries," but do not mention voting or the election in any explicit way.
Ogden did not immediately return WW's request for comment.
The complaint comes in what has thus far been an unusually contentious and partisan race for a nonpartisan state-wide office.
Supporters of Ogden's Democratic opponent, Val Hoyle, created a Facebook page questioning the Tualatin mayor's judgement after he allowed a tenant to stay in his home for 18 months after sheriff's deputies seized the renter's laptop in a child pornography investigation. The social media attack ad led to a surprisingly volatile back-and-forth between the candidates at a WW endorsement interview last week.
