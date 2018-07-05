C: Oh yea, of course that would probably help. Uhm so she walked up from Mather Road and now she's walking on 125th. And the weird thing is, is that she just stops at the end of the driveway whether or not she talks to somebody. So, she like knocks on the door and then if somebody is there or not, she'll stop at the end of the driveway and enters something into her phone. And I mean it takes a couple minutes per house.