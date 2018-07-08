"If the traffic gets bad for you, tune in, bob your head and sing along. It won't make the traffic go away but it might help you shake those traffic jam blues," the agency said in a statement. "If indeed it's gridlock, you may well be on Road to Nowhere (Talking Heads) and you may be thinking, whatever OregonDOT Don't Stop Me Now (Queen) but soon you'll find yourself Stuck in the Middle (MIKA) and there's No Going Back (Yuno)."