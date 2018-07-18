Ross says she has extensive experience as an attorney in both the private and public sectors, and has spent years providing research and policy analysis for legislative committees. But she says the Legislative Policy and Research Office paid her less than it paid men who did the same work, were hired after her, had the same or less experience. In one case, Ross says, the state paid a male analyst who had similar experience but less responsibility 40 percent more than it paid her—a difference she says amounted to more than $30,000 per year.