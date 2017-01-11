By Patrick Miller
Donald Trump has fixed global warming and because of this mother nature has blessed Portland with its snowiest day since 1980. In honor of this bigly event we give you the best sledding spots around town.
SOUTHEAST
Mount Tabor
Tabor over everything. The mounty's top spot is above the second reservoir where you can find the perfect mix of families and teenagers not so slyly drinking beers and using anything from kiddy pools to cardboard to bomb down the hill.
Safety warning: Watch out for blackberry bushes… and trees.
Sellwood Park
Mild slopes but a great place to take a junior sledder.
Brooklyn Park
The hill is best used for a slip'n'slide during the summer months but is also a nice place to take the family on a snowy day.
Creston Park
This park is littered with trees so its a great place to practice your slalom sled skills. Also a great place to go skinny dipping or attend pagan picnics during the summer.
NORTHEAST
Fernhill Park
Hilly and, when Concordia is in session, college-y. Fernhill has a range of hills that make it a popular snow day destination.
Irving Park
Modest hills but more importantly covered basketball courts for those who know ball is life.
Deadman's Hill
This hill is as epic as its name is foreboading. According to a local paper in the 1950's the hill was even closed off to cars during snow storms and used strictly for sledding. With a 13% grade be ready for high speeds. Watchout for the stop sign.
Laurelhurst Park
When I was 3 it got so cold people were playing hockey on the Laurelhurst Pond, it was so cool I can actually remember it. It feels like narnia when you are here during the snow.
NORTH
Cathedral Park
The best place to go sledding and get your senior pics taken at the same time.
Swan Island Bluff
Hardcore sledders only
SOUTHWEST
Council Crest
If you don't live in the west hills this will be a tough one to get to but with huge hills and beautiful views it is worth the trek to this park that sits over 1,000 feet above sea level.
Gabriel Park
Sled down the half pipe or shred gnar on one of the many rolling hills.
NORTHWEST
Chapman Park
With one long open hill a snow day is the best non-swift related reason to go to this park.
Rose Garden
People sled here?
