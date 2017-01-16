Before you go, make sure to grab a pair of snowshoes. Once past the gate, you'll snowshoe on the main road for about 1½ miles under tall evergreens weighed down with snow and the occasional chickadee swooping overhead. The road goes downhill for about a half-mile and then flattens out, great for cross-country skiers looking for a weekend workout. After just over 1½ miles, the trees clear and the lake—which looks more like a snow-covered valley in the winter—appears to your right. If you're feeling brave and the idea of a cold night doesn't send shivers down your spine, this is a great place to camp, with restrooms nearby and great views of Hood and the dock. If an afternoon walk is all you're looking for, continue across the small bridge. The Trillium Lakeshore Trail will be on your right, just after the camping area on your left. Follow that for the remainder of the hike. You'll weave in and out of trees and clearings, past small campsites, and after about a mile, you'll find yourself at the main campground, which connects back to the main road.