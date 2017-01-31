If NASA's throwing a party, you know it's about to be lit. The hippest government organization around is teaming up with the Total Solar Eclipse to bring you Solarfest, an eclipse-themed festival at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. For $45 you get a 4-day Solarfest Pass that includes camping at the fairgrounds, access to the festival entertainment events and even a glamping upgrade option. Whether or not this is one of the few festivals that will not have a guy in a headdress looking for a girl named Molly remains to be seen…but it will have helicopter rides available! Suck it, Sasquatch.