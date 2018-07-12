The Pendleton Woolen Mill & Retail Store

1307 SE Court Place, 541-276-6911, pendleton-usa.com.

Pendleton is very much a city of cowboys and Native Americans. It's home to one of the most notable rodeos in the country, and to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The name "Pendleton" is known around the world because of the bright-colored blankets made and sold to indigenous peoples in the area. You can see some of those bright, beautiful blankets being made here, plus get good deals at the factory store. It's not a bad place to start, because the backroom has a mini museum where you'll get a primer on the city and region.