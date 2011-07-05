The Skidmore Prize is intended to recognize and inspire long-term commitment in Portland’s nonprofit sector — and to get local young people involved in giving back to our community. Winners are nominated by their peers and selected through an application and interview process. This prize is part of a larger community-involvement initiative called Give!Guide and administered annually by Willamette Week (visit giveguide.org for more information).
The Skidmore Prize goes to Portlanders under the age of 36 who have benefitted our community through exceptional work in the nonprofit sector. The Prize is intended to: (1) reward excellence; (2) encourage recipients to continue working in the nonprofit world; and (3) model the value of giving back to the community for other young Portlanders. To date, there have been sixty-one winners, each of whom has brought great honor to their nonprofit as well as to themselves. Skidmore Prizes are sponsored by local businesses.
- Winners will receive their awards, including a personal grant of $4,000 each
- Winners will be featured in the Give!Guide Magazine, which will publish in November.
- Winners will receive special recognition at the G!G Campaign Celebration Party next February at Revolution Hall.
- Skidmore Prize winners’ employers are automatically included in Give!Guide, and their participation fee is waived.
- Nonprofits who employ Skidmore Prize finalists are automatically accepted for participation in Give!Guide, but must pay the participation fee.
To be eligible for a Skidmore Prize nominees must:
- Work for a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose work focuses on the Portland area.
- Work 32 hours or more per week.
- Be 35 or under as of December 31, 2018.
- Have worked for their nonprofit employer a minimum of 1 year.
- NOT have been a winner of the Skidmore Prize in previous years.
Please reach out to Give!Guide’s Executive Director, Mahala Ray, if you have any questions or comments: mray@wweek.com.
