  • SWASTIKA CHIC: An only-in-Portland battle between a punk-rock lifestyle magazine and a local activist resulted in the deletion of a Portland Mercury blog post last week. Merchandise from Pork magazine, which often prints swastikas and other Nazi symbols on its buttons and T-shirts to piss people off, is sold on consignment at Naked City Clothing on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Pork merchandise without swastikas got a fawning write-up from Merc contributor Katie Gunn, generating an angry email from a local activist, who wrote the newspaper and local Anti-Defamation League that "it's a full-blown, hate-mongering slap in the face to any reasonable Portlander." The Mercury subsequently removed the post. âThe author of the post requested its removal after deciding she didnât want to defend its subjectâs use of certain symbols,â wrote managing editor Marjorie Skinner. âWe obliged.â Naked City owner Julian Recanzone says the shop carries Pork publisher Sean Aabergâs merchandise because âwe love Seanâs artâ and âit has always sold well.â âBut swastikas, for any reason, just arenât our bag and so are not in the store,â Recanzone says.
  • FEDERAL MATTER: Portland electro-R&B singer-producer Natasha Kmetoâs next album will be among the first releases from Federal Prism, a new label headed by TV on the Radioâs Dave Sitek. Sitekâwhose credits include work with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Janeâs Addictionâcalls Kmeto âhands down my favorite producer out there.â A release date for the record, titled Inevitable, has not been announced, but her manager, Aaron Meola, says it contains 10 songs, all written and produced by Kmeto. âThis is the first time sheâs recorded a whole album in a proper studio setting outside of her bedroom,â he says, âand we are pretty stoked on how itâs sounding.â
  • MORE SEX: Southeast Division Street is getting a new sex shop, one thatâs very different from the porn cinema at 35th Avenue or the tawdry strip clubs further east. Female-friendly She Bop plans to open a location across the street from Pok Pok and a mere three blocks from the seedy Oregon Theatre. She Bop co-owner Jeneen Doumitt says customers have long been asking for a second store. The new space, still under construction, isnât much larger than the current shop in the Mississippi neighborhood. âWe wonât have a huge expansion of our offerings,â Doumitt says. âWe believe in quality over quantity.â Southeast Portlanders should be able to shop for vibrators and locally made lube by the end of the summer.
  • ATTACK THE LOT: Sources at Hawthorne Boulevardâs Cartopia say the sale of the longtime food-cart pod has been finalized, meaning this will indeed be the last summer for the lot that includes Pyro Pizza, Potato Champion and Whiffies Fried Pies. The cartsâ leases expire in October, and the lot is expected to become mixed-use apartments. The carts plan to go out with a bang by hosting movies on Sunday nights for the rest of the summer. Thereâs a theme in the early movie choices: On June 22, the pod will play host to Attack the Block, while on June 29, the carts will show Independence Day.
  • CORRECTION: Last weekâs Scoop column misstated the number of honors given in the first Pacific Northwest Cider Awards. Washington cideries actually won five of 11 categories.