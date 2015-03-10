In a 2014 court case, Angel said that in nearly 40 years of owning the property, he'd "engaged in little active management of the timbered area of the subject property." Critics such as Jody Wiser of Tax Fairness Oregon say the standards for the tax deferrals for forests and small farms are too lax and that urbanites are gaming the system. "It's beyond a tax break," says Wiser, who has testified in Salem against expanding such deferrals. "Homeowners are getting subsidized so they can enjoy their own land."