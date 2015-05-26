Portland Rock Gym is the OG of climb gyms in Portland, the first in the city when it was built in 1988 and still ridiculously packed with climbers, a fair percentage of whom are deeply skilled outdoor veterans who treat the place as a weekday of off-season workshop. Certain things at PRG aren't aging well, sure: Those mattresses strewn haphazardly around the gym's less-popular bouldering section were a little sad, and the climb-wall surface is essentially particle board. Much of this will change very soon. The gym is adding a 12,000-square-foot expansion with a yoga studio, a bar, new massive bouldering structures and separate instruction areas for kids, who often scurry through the space as a byproduct of PRG's admirable commitment to youth education. But even without the additions, PRG remains a go-to spot for the city's serious sport climber set, a somewhat clubby hang for climbing's equivalent of a professional class. One of the most prized features is the tiled granite face on one side of the gym rumored to mimic part of the surface of Smith Rock; I watched many fail miserably, before seeing a woman impressively spider up the face in a series of sliding, pivoting movements that looked less like effort than dance. But note that it's not a great walk-in-and-climb sort of place for beginners unless you take the coursework available onsite: The $52 intro (which teaches safety and knot-tying) will be necessary unless you've got your own experienced belayer, and the instruction style at the $25 evening intros is a like your grandpa tossing you into a lake to teach you to swim. But hey, that's still the best way to teach people how to swim. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.