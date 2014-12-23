My daughter cowered behind me. The mob was taking up the entire train, so we retreated to a corner by the doors, next to a mother and her young daughter who were also trying to avoid the attention of menacing Santas. These guys were loud enough to make your ears ring, screaming out debauchery-laden Christmas carols (in their version of "Frosty the Snowman," he had a "corn cob cock") and proclaiming the greatness of the Oregon Ducks football team.