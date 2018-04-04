When actually under the weather, I turn to anything packed with licorice root—for example, when I have a sore throat or upset stomach or just smoked one too many joints in a particular week. If smoking or vaping is too harsh on your throat, stir in some Müru THC syrup for a smooth high that won't irritate your respiratory system. One bottle contains 50 mg for you to stir in as much or as little as you like, and comes in multiple flavors.