If you've ever lived in a hippie commune or co-op, you'll feel right at home at Deanz Greenz. Golden-yellow walls and hand-lettered labels create a cozy, come-on-in vibe. Both shops observe happy hour from 4:20 to 7:10 pm, with discounts on accessories, glass and other apparel. Their flower is organized by price, a system the budtenders happily explain. They carry some unusual strains—the Sandy-location budtenders were particularly proud of their stock of Double Dream, an amped uptake on Blue Dream. On my visit, they also offered a free medicated cupcake for their anniversary celebration. RITA OLSON.